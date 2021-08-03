Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 1,850 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $172.27 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $453.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.