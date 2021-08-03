Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201,731 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.68% of The Timken worth $41,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.29.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.