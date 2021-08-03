Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,954 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

NYSE GPN opened at $171.79 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

