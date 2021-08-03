Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $19.84 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $19,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG stock opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

