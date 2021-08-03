Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $3.34 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $191.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.54 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

