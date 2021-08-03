Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,655,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.88.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $274.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $274.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

