Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 3,425 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,851,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.72.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

