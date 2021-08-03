Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,487,050 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,487,050 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of Trinity Industries worth $15,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Trinity Industries by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 418,438 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,425,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.