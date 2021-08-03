Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,204 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,957,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,309,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

STZ stock opened at $222.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

