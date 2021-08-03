Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $135-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.23 million.Veeco Instruments also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.440 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VECO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

VECO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. 506,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,826. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -211.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

