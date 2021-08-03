Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $332.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.53, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $335.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

