Veil Price Tops $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Veil has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $516.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,174.61 or 1.00043331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.01027404 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00341155 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00405913 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00069670 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

