Veil (VEIL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $478.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Veil has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $478.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,110.17 or 1.00037255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00032138 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.25 or 0.01040129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00336314 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00407219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006375 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00071034 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

