Velas Hits One Day Volume of $3.19 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Velas has a market cap of $104.21 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

