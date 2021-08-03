Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,727 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $89,780.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 26,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $326,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,435,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,948,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock valued at $56,152,459. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.93.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.