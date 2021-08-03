Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $92.94

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.94 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.14). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15), with a volume of 241,860 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £110.73 million and a P/E ratio of 35.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50.

About Venture Life Group (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

