Venus Hits Market Cap of $287.16 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $27.23 or 0.00070983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $287.16 million and approximately $33.86 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,415.62 or 1.00149128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00031660 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000776 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,546,490 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

