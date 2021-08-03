Verasity One Day Volume Reaches $25.24 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $50.70 million and approximately $25.24 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00219384 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001183 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,260,934,291 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.