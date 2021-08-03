Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.22% from the company’s current price.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. 64,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,848. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $493.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verastem by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Verastem by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

