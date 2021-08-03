Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.22% from the company’s current price.
VSTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.
Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. 64,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,848. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $493.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.93.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verastem by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Verastem by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
