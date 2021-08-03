VeriDocGlobal Hits Market Cap of $2.91 Million (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $440,336.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00431036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001165 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.97 or 0.00871544 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,699,185,558 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling VeriDocGlobal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

