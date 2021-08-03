Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Verint Systems reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 18.1% during the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 91,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 75.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -236.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

