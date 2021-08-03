Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,615. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.78. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,165 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.