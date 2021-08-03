Veritaseum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,136.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for $20.87 or 0.00054597 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $44.85 million and $3,136.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00061613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.37 or 0.00809506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00095144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042562 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.