Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 261.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.24% of Veritiv worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth $341,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.18. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $67.39.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

