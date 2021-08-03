Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 236,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company has a market cap of $367.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

