Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 26.38 ($0.34). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.38 ($0.34), with a volume of 368,295 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of £109.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.51.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

