Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $30.42 million and approximately $154,518.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,333.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,490.34 or 0.06496449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.55 or 0.01410102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.83 or 0.00364760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00128720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.55 or 0.00588381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.65 or 0.00364291 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00297494 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,175,547 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

