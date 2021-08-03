Vertex Energy (VTNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Vertex Energy to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million. On average, analysts expect Vertex Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VTNR opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $730,449.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 376,532 shares of company stock worth $3,833,174. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 8,100.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Vertex Energy worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

