Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.50 and last traded at $60.50. 7,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 374,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VERV. William Blair began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

