Vesper (VSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.23 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. Vesper has a market cap of $33.23 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can now be bought for $7.20 or 0.00018953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00100943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00141244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,063.27 or 1.00153777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00849687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,060 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.