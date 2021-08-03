Viacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $118,368.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and $118,368.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00364719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000678 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

