ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $230,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 236.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $1,742,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $7,571,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.13.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

