ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.58 and last traded at $38.63. 158,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,964,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

Several research firms have commented on VIAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.