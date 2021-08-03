Viberate Price Tops $0.0335 on Major Exchanges (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $940,043.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00062524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.37 or 0.00807316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00093803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042321 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

