Vicat’s (SDCVF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Vicat stock remained flat at $$50.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Vicat has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.95.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

