Vicat’s (SDCVF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Vicat stock remained flat at $$50.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Vicat has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.95.
Vicat Company Profile
