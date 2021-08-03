VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after buying an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 187.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

