Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,200 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 705,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 637.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNRAF opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23. Vicinity Centres has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.34.
Vicinity Centres Company Profile
Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.