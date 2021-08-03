VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $45.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.

