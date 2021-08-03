VIG Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $699,949.00 and approximately $298.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIG has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,378,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

