Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.92

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.92 and last traded at C$11.83, with a volume of 158756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$964.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,404.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.2298127 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.