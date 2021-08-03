VINchain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $225,637.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. VINchain has a market cap of $2.42 million and $225,637.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VINchain has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00062419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00802640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00093663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041978 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

