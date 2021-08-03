Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $27.19 price target on Vinci and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.05 price target on Vinci and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vinci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci stock remained flat at $$26.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 729,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,219. Vinci has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.