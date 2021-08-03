Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.48 Million

Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report sales of $88.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $109.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $32.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 170.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $366.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $447.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $443.88 million, with estimates ranging from $411.00 million to $483.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.30.

Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

