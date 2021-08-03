Vipstar Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 8,232.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00030775 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024416 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

