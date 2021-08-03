Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CYBBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt raised Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

