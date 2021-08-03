Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.79 Million

Brokerages expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report sales of $359.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.40 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $668.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,064 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after purchasing an additional 962,145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 380.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 759,358 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $18,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

