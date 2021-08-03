Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold a total of 78,945 shares of company stock valued at $18,841,342 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.66. 339,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.01. The stock has a market cap of $461.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

