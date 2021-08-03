Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VSH opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

