Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $492.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

