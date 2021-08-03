Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Price Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $47.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vista Outdoor traded as high as $43.23 and last traded at $43.23. 10,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 762,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 810,231 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.